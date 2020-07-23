Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Announced for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sega during the Xbox Games Showcase announced Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC. It will launch in 2021 in the west. In Japan the game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.

The game is a complete overhaul of the Phantasy Star Online 2. It will feature improved graphics and a systems overhaul.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles