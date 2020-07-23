Everwild Headed to Xbox Series X, New Trailer Released

Everwild Headed to Xbox Series X, New Trailer Released - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 334 Views

Publisher Microsoft and developer Rare announced during the Xbox Games Showcase  Everwild will launch for the Xbox Series X, alongside the previously announced Xbox One and PC versions. 

View the latest trailer below:

3 Comments

Azzanation
Azzanation (7 hours ago)

Looks really promising

  +6
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

Art style!

  +1
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (5 hours ago)

I was blown away by how beautiful this game looks!!

  +1