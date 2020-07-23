Forza Motorsport Announced for Xbox Series X and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 450 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Turn 10 Studios during the Xbox Games Showcase announced Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X and PC.
View the announcement trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
Definitely the visual showcase of the show. Wish we saw more, though.
Since this might not get released anytime soon there is a decent chance that Forza Horizon 5 will get released before it.
So no Xbox One version? What happened to the 2 year cross-platform support?
Probably means it won't come out for 2 years.
- -1
Probably not coming out during the 2 year cross-platform support
- -1