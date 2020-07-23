Halo Infinite Gameplay Premiere and New Trailer Drops - News

/ 1,007 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries debuted a new trailer and dropped the first campaign gameplay video for Halo Infinite during the Xbox Games Showcase.

View them below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet.

Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself. Multiplayer: Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately).

Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately). Forge: Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year.

Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year. Cross-Generation Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC with stunning graphics and world-class cross-platform play. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming.*

*4K Ultra HD on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X only; compatible TV required.

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles