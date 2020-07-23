Halo Infinite Gameplay Premiere and New Trailer Drops - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,007 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries debuted a new trailer and dropped the first campaign gameplay video for Halo Infinite during the Xbox Games Showcase.
View them below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet.
- Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.
- Multiplayer: Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately).
- Forge: Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year.
- Cross-Generation Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC with stunning graphics and world-class cross-platform play. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming.*
*4K Ultra HD on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X only; compatible TV required.
Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
23 Comments
Didnt impress me at all graphically, I expected something at least just as beautiful as destiny. But it seems like a real successor to Halo CE and if PVP is good I can see this game making a lot of success. Would probably be much more beautiful if it was next gen only.
- +16
Looks incredible, what i expected. Good job 343, cannot wait. traditional Halo at its best.
- +11
Indeed it does :) This looks so much like a true sequel to the Halo:CE.
- +5
Also fully open world
- +3
Not a stunner visually, but good for open world 60 fps with nice art direction to boot. Definitely feels like a more direct successor to CE. Looking forward to it.
I hope it gets a 4 player coop! 2 Player Splitscreen.
I believe that two player split screen was confirmed a long time ago.
- +1
Does not look visually stunning and the bearded guy's character model seemed low quality as well, but i'm excited to see more game-play in the future.
I'm mesmerised by how bad it looks, if this was a year ago and set for release on X one I'd be fine with it but this looks like they haven't even gotten to early 8th gen naughty dog levels yet in one of their main studios. The cutscene after they crash looks okay and the animation work and lighting but then when it gets into the gameplay it looks like a mid 8th gen game and not even a very good one. It's lacking a lot and gotta wonder is it a lack of talent, is it held back for cross gen or what else went wrong in this picture cause it's certainly not the money or resources.
So many dumb comments. Its a cross gen game built with X1 and 60 fps in mind. Who was expecting amazing graphics? Its like expecting ground breaking visuals in the new Spiderman or GT7. We had an idea what it would be, more polished 8th gen graphics for the most part.
It doesn't even look like that though. Most current gen games look better.
- +2
Just watched the first trailer it again and this is hilarious imo :) At 0.51, the woman is wearing an HOLOLENS! Ahah I love that touch.
I felt so underwhelmed watching the gameplay. It just didn't grab me at all. The gun have this plastic look about them and sound so pathetic. The enemies didn't even feel threatening. It all seemed to just be lacking that killer edge.
This is what happens when you include the X1. People just refused to listen.
Gameplay > Graphics
- +4
If I want gameplay, I can just stick with the Switch and not spend $500 on an XSX.
- +1
Indeed. But it is rarely one or the other. Most AAA games have both graphics AND gameplay.
Try another argument next time. This one is founded on a stupid fallacy.
- +1
Comments below voting threshold
Also been said it is a service model going forward.
- -5
343 have actually detailed this, you strange people.
- -1
OMG how the hell are these graphics not even good for the current GEN , só Much pop in in the distance. Its understandable since this needs to Run on current gen
- -10
Lmao at the downvotes
- -3
The downvotes are most likely because of the unsurprising and predicably usual comment coming from you.
- -1