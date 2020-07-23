Exomecha is a Free-to-Play FPS, Announced for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developed TwistedRed during the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show announced free-to-player online competitive first-person shooter. Exomecha, for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Exomecha is a brand new free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter that takes place in OMECHA, a new and untouched planet with exotic environments. Exomecha offers you breathtaking gaming experience with its flexible playing style, mechs, unique gadgets and abilities, and boss battles.

Exomecha is an immersive experience with team-based large scale battles, a unique battle royale game mode, and an objective-based game mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles