Dirt 5 Gets Gameplay Trailer Features Path Finder Events - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Codemasters has released a new gameplay first look trailer for Dirt 5 that showcases the Path Finder Events.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview the game:

DIRT 5 is the boldest off-road racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail on routes across the world, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with a roster of cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. With a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more new features, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing.

Key Features

Let Loose – Whilst respecting the heritage and retaining the DNA of the franchise, DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DIRT—bolder and braver than ever before. New features, new innovations and a fresh approach make DIRT 5 a hub of off-road racing, style and culture, where you can constantly create highlight-reel moments.

– Whilst respecting the heritage and retaining the DNA of the franchise, DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DIRT—bolder and braver than ever before. New features, new innovations and a fresh approach make DIRT 5 a hub of off-road racing, style and culture, where you can constantly create highlight-reel moments. Blaze a Trail Across the Globe – Take a trip around the world to and race on over 70+ unique routes across 10 different global locations in stunning, dynamic environments. From racing on the frozen East River in New York, to under the Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, to shining by the Northern Lights at Norway, take on opponents, the terrain and extreme, everchanging conditions.

– Take a trip around the world to and race on over 70+ unique routes across 10 different global locations in stunning, dynamic environments. From racing on the frozen East River in New York, to under the Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, to shining by the Northern Lights at Norway, take on opponents, the terrain and extreme, everchanging conditions. Push The Limits with Incredible Cars – Get behind the wheel of an eclectic and exciting roster of cars. Conquer the toughest of terrain with boulder-beating machines, take iconic rally cars to new locations, or feel the power of 900bhp sprint cars. Rallycross, GT, trophy trucks, buggies muscle cars complete the ultimate off-road garage.

– Get behind the wheel of an eclectic and exciting roster of cars. Conquer the toughest of terrain with boulder-beating machines, take iconic rally cars to new locations, or feel the power of 900bhp sprint cars. Rallycross, GT, trophy trucks, buggies muscle cars complete the ultimate off-road garage. Own the Spotlight in a Star-Studded Career – World-renowned voice talents Troy Baker and Nolan North head up the cast of DIRT 5’s story-driven Career mode. Under the tutelage of an icon, all eyes are on you to become the new star of an amplified world of off-road racing. Earn sponsorships and unique rewards, conquer all locations, and take on a fierce rival in our biggest ever Career.

– World-renowned voice talents Troy Baker and Nolan North head up the cast of DIRT 5’s story-driven Career mode. Under the tutelage of an icon, all eyes are on you to become the new star of an amplified world of off-road racing. Earn sponsorships and unique rewards, conquer all locations, and take on a fierce rival in our biggest ever Career. Compete or Co-Operate in Off-Road Action – Local split-screen up to four players on offline modes, including Career, makes DIRT 5 the perfect couch multiplayer racing game as you battle for position with your friends. Online, throw down in curated race playlists for up to 12 players and compete in innovative objective-based modes.

– Local split-screen up to four players on offline modes, including Career, makes DIRT 5 the perfect couch multiplayer racing game as you battle for position with your friends. Online, throw down in curated race playlists for up to 12 players and compete in innovative objective-based modes. Create and Capture with New Features – Capture your biggest jumps and best moves with a detailed Photo Mode, and show your creative flair with DIRT’s deepest-ever livery editor for all cars. Plus, more brand new features that allow all players to create and play in DIRT like never before.

Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on October 9. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version release dates will be announced later.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles