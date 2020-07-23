Phantom Doctrine II: The Cabal Announced for PC - News

Publisher PlayWay and developer CreativeForge Games have announced Phantom Doctrine II: The Cabal for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the world in Phantom Doctrine II: The Cabal to work out a dangerous terrorist organization in various locations around the globe. From exotic rainforests and secluded corners to bustling large metropolises.

Get ready for an exciting espionage thriller. This time your mission is to infiltrate and sabotage the mysterious, criminal intelligence agency The Cabal. You will have to spy, infiltrate, impersonate, and eliminate your enemies. As in any espionage intrigue, you will have to figure out who`s your ally and who’s the villain.

The story in the game Phantom Doctrine II: The Cabal presents an alternative version of the events in 1986 in which the Chernobyl explosion is the beginning of a series of terrorist attacks for which the Cabal is responsible, but are you sure …?

Phantom Doctrine II: The Cabal with new modes and gameplay options, allows you to gain a completely new experience from the game. This time you’ll be playing from the third person view in real-time. The gameplay mainly consists of elements of stealth, silent killings, impersonating enemies, hiding corpses, shootings, plot tracking, mission planning, and recruiting new agents. Each task will require tactical planning and skillful management of your team. The tactical pause system will help you play the missions in the most optimal way. You will decide how you want to accomplish the task by choosing from a large number of alternatives.

Key Features"

Extensive single-player campaign: over 15 hours of single-player gameplay.

View from the third person in real-time.

A large number of missions in various locations around the globe.

A tactical pause system that will allow you to solve tasks in the most optimal way.

Choose agents for each mission and control them during the game.

Increase your chances of success by infiltrating mission locations with the help of secret agents. Always try to be one step ahead of enemy agents who are also preparing to set deadly traps.

Stay in the shadows using the advanced stealth mode: covert operations can be done with silenced weapons, silent eliminations, and cutting-edge Cold War technology.

Control a key counterintelligence organization: recruit agents from the KGB, CIA, and criminal underworld. You can even use the help of people with extraordinary skills subjected to secret government experiments. You can acquire weapons, resources, and contacts around the world by controlling events from afar. However, if the situation requires direct intervention, you have the right equipment and weapons to throw yourself into the battle.

Innovative intelligence board: use the information, location, and people management center built from classic pins and strings. You can also use the board to research new missions, resources, and technologies. Investigations and intelligence are key elements to success in Phantom Doctrine II: The Cabal.

Phantom Doctrine II: The Cabal. Use technologies without changing clothes: new methods of action can be obtained through theft or research, and then apply in an absolute way to your own purposes. Brainwashing, interrogation, body improvement, or chemical strengthening … Obtaining information is a goal that sanctifies even so much experimental and controversial means.

Impersonate your enemies by taking over their identity.

Carefully planned levels: extensive, hand-designed maps and meticulous, intelligent spatial layout provide a variety of gameplay and great visuals.

Playable, modular campaign: a wide range of mechanics allows you to go through the game in very different ways.

Each mission matters: regardless of whether it is infiltration of a human-filled government facility to precisely eliminate a specific target or a frontal attack on an enemy base. Many optional goals, additional loot, and data to collect – it’s up to you how complex each mission will be. Your decisions matter most.

