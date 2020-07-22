PS4 vs Wii in the US Sales Comparison  PS4 Closes the Gap in June 2020 - Sales

/ 494 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Wii.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii US:

Gap change in latest month: 260,395 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,464,340 - PS4

Total Lead: 7,443,894

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 33,644,861

Wii Total Sales: 41,088,755

June 2020 is the 80th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Nintendo Wii during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 has caught up to the Wii by 260,395 units and in the last 12 months outsold the Wii by 2.46 million units. The Wii currently leads by 7.44 million units.

Both consoles launched in November in the US. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holidays for the two consoles do lineup.

The 80th month for the PlayStation 4 is June 2020, while for the Wii it is June 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 33.64 million units, while the Wii sold 41.09 million units during the same timeframe.

The Wii sold units 41.70 million lifetime in the US, therefore the PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 8.06 million units to catch up to the lifetime sales of the Wii.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles