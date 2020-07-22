Ubisoft to Not Increase Price of Next Gen Games This Fall - News

posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft in today's earnings call announced they will not be increasing the price of their next generation games this fall. The games they plan to release in Fall 2020 will be priced at $59.99 for current generation and next generation consoles.

This is in contrast to Take-Two Interactive who announced the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of NBA 2K21 will be priced at $69.99, up from $59.99 for the current generation versions.

Big news: Ubisoft said on today's earnings call that their next-gen games this fall will be the same price as current-gen games ($60). Take-Two had announced that NBA 2K21 will be $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 22, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

