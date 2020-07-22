Yakuza: Like a Dragon Adds PS5 Version, PS4, Xbox One and PC Versions Launch in November - News

posted 6 hours ago

Sega announced Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch for the PlayStation 5 in the west. It was previously announced for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The PS4, Xbox One and PC version will launch in November. The Xbox Series X version will be a launch title for the console. The PS5 version will release at a later date.

The Xbox versions of the game will support Smart Delivery, which means when you buy one Xbox version of the game you will be able to play the other version for no extra cost. A PS5 upgrade is also being worked on and will be announced at a later date.

View the latest trailer below:

The English voice cast has also been revealed:

Kaiji Tang as Ichiban Kasuga, protagonist of the story returning from 18 years spent in prison.

George Takei as Masumi Arakawa, patriarch of the Arakawa Family.

Andrew Morgado as Koichi Adachi, an ex-cop on the search for truth.

Greg Chun as Yu Nanba, downtrodden former nurse making amends with the world.

Elizabeth Maxwell as Saeko Mukoda, a bar hostess on a mission.

The game will come in four different versions:

Day Ichi Digital Edition ($59.99) Day Ichi SteelBook Edition ($59.99) Hero Edition (Digital) ($69.99) Legendary Hero Edition (Digital) ($89.99) Pre-Order Bonus: “Legends Costume Pack” ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Base Game ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Job Set ✓ ✓ Management Mode Set ✓ ✓ Crafting Set ✓ Karaoke Set ✓ Stat Boost Set ✓ Ultimate Costume Set ✓ SteelBook ✓

Thanks Gematsu.

