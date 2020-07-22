Persona 5 Royal Sales Top 1.4 Million, Persona Series Tops 13 Million Units Sold - Sales

Atlus announced Persona 5 Royal sales have surpassed 1.4 million units worldwide, and total sales for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers have surpassed 480,000 units in Japan and Asia.

Persona 4 Golden for PC has also sold 500,000 units, according to Atlus. This is after Atlus announced the game surpassed 500,000 players.

The Persona series has now sold 13 million units worldwide.

Persona 5 Royal launched for the PlayStation 4 on October 31, 2019 in Japan, on February 20 in Asia and March 31 in the west. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 February 20 in Japan and June 18 in Asia. A release date in the west has not been announced. Persona 4 Golden launched for PC via Steam worldwide on June 13.

