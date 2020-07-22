Genshin Impact to Launch Before October for PC, iOS and Android - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact will launch for PC, iOS and Android before October of this year.

A second closed beta for the PlayStation 4 version will also start on July 30 to help ensure a "smoother, higher-quality Genshin Impact experience on PlayStation 4." It will only be available to a limited number of people of the final closed beta applicants from North America and South America.

Here is an overview of the game:

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG title set in the expansive fantasy world of Teyvat. It offers a lively open world, a variety of characters, element-based combat and exploration, and an engaging story. Players take on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to find their lost sibling and ultimately unravels the many mysteries of Teyvat in addition to their own.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles