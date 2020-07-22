Mafia: Definitive Edition Video Features Nearly 15 Minutes of Gameplay - News

IGN has released a nearly 15 minute long gameplay video of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Part one of the Mafia crime saga—1930s, Lost Heaven, Illinois.

Re-made from the ground up with a new game engine, an updated script, new cutscenes, additional gameplay sequences, and more, you’ll rise through the ranks of the Italian Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that some rewards are too big to pass up.

Key Features:

Remade Classic – Faithfully recreated from the ground up, with a new game engine, expanded story, new and refined modern gameplay features, re-recorded orchestral score, and more. This is the Mafia you remember, only much more.

– Faithfully recreated from the ground up, with a new game engine, expanded story, new and refined modern gameplay features, re-recorded orchestral score, and more. This is the Mafia you remember, only much more. Play a Mob Movie – Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia in a cinematic experience, with new story elements like a revised script, brand new cutscenes, and re-recorded voice acting.

– Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia in a cinematic experience, with new story elements like a revised script, brand new cutscenes, and re-recorded voice acting. Lost Heaven, Illinois – Recreated 1930s cityscape filled with interwar architecture, cars, and culture to see, hear, and interact with.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Stadia on September 25.

