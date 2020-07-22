Halo Infinite Key Art Released - News

We are officially one day away from the Xbox Games Showcase that will focus on upcoming first-party and third-party games for the Xbox Series X.

It was confirmed earlier this month the event will have the first look at Halo Infinite's Campaign. The game will launch alongside the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020, as well as the Xbox One and PC.

Over the last several days publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries has been teasing the game and today released a new key art for the game (view it below).

The Xbox Games Showcase will start at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST and can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. There will also be a Summer Game Fest pre-show starting an hour earlier at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST with Geoff Keighley.

