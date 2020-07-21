Don't Expect Xbox Game Pass on Competitive Platforms, Says Spencer - News

/ 429 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft is looking to bring their Netflix-inspired gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, to more platforms. Right now it is available on the Xbox One and PC, while it will be available on the Xbox Series X at launch and is coming to mobile devices in September through the gaming service, xCloud.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer an interview with German website GameStar says that "competitive platforms" seems to have no interest in having a "full Xbox experience on their hardware." The full experience includes Xbox Live, Achievements and Microsoft's first-party lineup of games, according to Spencer.

"The thing about other gaming console platforms is we're not able to bring a full Xbox experience on those platforms," Spencer said.

"In places where we have brought Xbox, like mobile phones like we're doing now with Project xCloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, what we've done with PC with bringing our full Xbox experience there.

"We know when somebody is playing one of our Xbox games there is an expectation that they've got their Xbox LIVE community, they have their achievements, Game Pass is an option for me, my first-party library is completely there.

"The other competitive platforms really aren't interested in having a full Xbox experience on their hardware. But for us, we want to be where gamers want to be and that's the path that we're on."

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

Thanks TweakTown.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles