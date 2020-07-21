Xbox One Summer Game Fest Demos Now Available - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 321 Views
Microsoft has released the Xbox One Summer Game Fest 2020 demos on the Microsoft Store. The demos will be available to play through July 27.
Check out the list of available game demos below:
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Ravenscourt)
- Alchemist Adventure (Super.com)
- The Ambasador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Aniquilation (R-NExt)
- Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
- Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)
- Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)
- Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)
- Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games)
- Book of Adventum (Eleven Productions)
- Cake Bash (Coatsink)
- Chickens Madness (Vikong)
- Clea (InvertMouse)
- Cris Tales (Modus Games)
- Curved Space (Only By Midnight)
- Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)
- Darkestville Castle (Buka Entertainment)
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)
- The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)
- Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic)
- Doodle God: Crime City (JoyBits)
- Dungeons & Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri)
- Dungeon Scavenger (Vidama Software)
- Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog)
- Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe Inc.)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- #Funtime (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Galacide (Puny Human)
- Gauntlet (Forge Studios)
- Genesis Noir (Fellow Traveller)
- Haven (The Game Bakers)
- Hellheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)
- Hellpoint (tinyBuild)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (Soedesco)
- Klang 2 (Ratalaika Games)
- Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)
- Knight Squad 2 (Chainawesome Games)
- KungFu Kickball (Blowfish Studios)
- The Last Cube (Improx Games)
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)
- Lost Wing (2Awesome Partners)
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)
- Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
- Momentus (Swerve Studios)
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Blowfish Studios)
- OkunoKA Madness (Ignition Publishing)
- PHOGS! (Coatsink)
- Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)
- Ponpu (Zordix Publishing)
- Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com)
- Road the Guangdong (Excalibur Games)
- Rover Wars: Battle for Mars (Sakari Games)
- Sail Forth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- ScourgeBringer (Dear Villagers)
- Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)
- Skatebird (Glass Bottom Games)
- Skycadia (Studio Nisse)
- Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)
- Space Otter Charlie (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Swimsanity! (Decoy Games)
- Tesla Force (10tons)
- Tribble Troubles (Tribble Games)
- Unspottable (GrosChevaux)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel)
- WarriOrb: Prologue (Not Yet)
- Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)
- YesterMorrow (Blowfish Studios)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
