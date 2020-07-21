Everwild Will Give 'Players a World They Can Lose Themselves In' - News

Rare studio head Craig Duncan in an interview with Polygon discussed what they learned from the development of Sea of Thieves. Rare is happy with how the game organically grew as the player count increased and as they released consistent content updates to the game.

"I think we’re definitely idea-first," said Duncan. "We will bet and incubate and nurture the idea we think is great, and then we’ll assume that all the business side of it will figure itself out as we go.

"I remember our first thousand players sailing in Sea of Thieves. Then that became 100,000. Then it became millions. Then it became a monthly update [for] 12 months. Sea of Thieves organically grew with our players, and I think that suits Rare as a model — particularly if you’re making a game where players have to get can imprint themselves onto it."

Duncan continued by saying Rare learned a lot from Sea of Thieves and will be taking that knowledge and implementing it in their next game, Everwild. The team is working on creating a world the players just lose themselves in.

"We learned a lot from Sea of Thieves," he added. "At its heart, we love the idea of Sea of Thieves [and] players creating stories together. I think with Everwild, Louise [O’Connor] and her leadership team are really passionate about giving players a world that they can just lose themselves in — you know, a lot of nature feels magical.

So the notion of, ‘What does it mean to nurture a world? What does it mean to be in nature?’ Part of the reason we haven’t talked a lot about Everwild is because we’re still feeling a lot of these things out. We’re still playing around with gameplay ideas. We’ll have plenty to say in the future on that, but … we have an idea we feel really passionate about, and we think there’s something special. I have a team of people that wake up every morning with the desire to make this game that they’re really, really passionate about."

Here is an overview of the game:

While Everwild is still early in development, we are very excited about the unique potential of the game we are creating. The Everwild team is focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world. The development team, led by Executive Producer Louise O'Connor, is creating something truly original and incredibly special that aims to be more than just a new IP. Everwild will offer memorable, engaging and meaningful experiences for players everywhere to share. We cannot wait to share more with you in the future.

Everwild was announced at X019 in November 2019.

