This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold - Batman: Arkham Games, Shadow of War - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 229 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, July 28 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Anodyne
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Choose Your Quest
|Asdivine Hearts I & II
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Ashen
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Return To Arkham
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bit Dungeon Plus
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Choose Your Quest
|Bunny Parking
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Butcher
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Castle of no Escape 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Cat Quest II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Children Of Morta
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Choose Your Quest
|Children Of Zodiarcs
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|33%
|Choose Your Quest
|Crawlers And Brawlers
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|Choose Your Quest
|Dark Quest 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Dead Age
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Choose Your Quest
|Desert Child
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Dread Nautical
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Choose Your Quest
|EARTHLOCK
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Choose Your Quest
|Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Forced
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Choose Your Quest
|Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Editions Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|DWG*
|Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Frostpunk: Console Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|DWG*
|Genetic Disaster
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Georifters
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Hand of Fate 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Choose Your Quest
|Hero Express
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hitman 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Hovership Havoc
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Choose Your Quest
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO The Incredibles
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Mad Max
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Viator
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Moonfall Ultimate
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|MotoGP 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|MudRunner
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|MXGP Pro
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Neon Chrome
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Choose Your Quest
|Neon City Riders
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG*
|NHL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 20 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|NHL 20 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Niffelheim
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Choose Your Quest
|One Hundred Ways
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Operencia: the Stolen Sun
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Party Golf
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pato Box
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Choose Your Quest
|Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Choose Your Quest
|PixARK
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Plague Road
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Choose Your Quest
|Plague Universe: Strategy Rpg Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Quest Hunter
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Choose Your Quest
|Regions of Ruin
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Retro Tanks
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rift Keeper
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Choose Your Quest
|RIOT: Civil Unrest
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Ritual Crown of Horns
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Roundguard
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Choose Your Quest
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Skyforge: Archer Quickplay Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Skyforge: Wardens Of The Wasteland – Collectors Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Choose Your Quest
|SKYHILL
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Choose Your Quest
|Snakeybus
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG*
|Spaceland
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Choose Your Quest
|Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Choose Your Quest
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|Choose Your Quest
|STONE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Streets of Rogue
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Super Blood Hockey
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Super Toy Cars 2
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|The Escapists + The Escapists 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|The Final Station
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Choose Your Quest
|The Last Door – Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|The Long Journey Home
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Choose Your Quest
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Choose Your Quest
|The Mosaic
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|The Mummy Demastered
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Surge 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|The Surge 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Tumblestone
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tyler: Model 005
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Underhero
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Choose Your Quest
|Van Helsing: Double Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Choose Your Quest
|Victor Vran Overkill Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Choose Your Quest
|Warhammer Quest
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Choose Your Quest
|Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Choose Your Quest
|WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Yaga
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Choose Your Quest
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Ys Origin
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Choose Your Quest
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|ArcaniA
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Destroy All Humans!
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|MotoGP15
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG*
|Rocket Riot
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Stacking
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.