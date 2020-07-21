Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Will Have 'Even Greater Quality' and be 'More Enjoyable Than the First Game' - News

Weekly Famitsu has done an interview with the Final Fantasy VII Remake development team, who confirmed the second part in the remake is in development and the team is looking to release it faster than the first part.

The development team wants the second part to be of higher quality than the first part and wants it to be more enjoyable.

"I fully understand the importance of releasing a continuation soon," said Final Fantasy VII Remake Director Tetsuya Nomura. "We want to deliver as quick as possible. We’ve grasped where the level of quality should be this time too.

"For the next game, we plan to release something with even greater quality and even more enjoyable than the first game, as quickly as possible. When we announce the next game, we hope to also make our future plans clear."

Co-Director Naoki Hamaguchi added, "Development on the next game has already begun and we’re hard at work. You’ll be waiting a little while, but please look forward to it.

"Feedback from fans who want to use Classic Mode at Normal difficulty will be kept in mind for the future."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks Gematsu.

