Untitled Goose Game Physical Release Launches September 29 for Switch and PS4 - News

iam8bit, Skybound Games, and House House announced the physical edition for Untitled Goose Game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 29.

View the physical edition trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.

Key Features

A horrible goose (that’s you).

A town full of people just trying to get on with their day (you hate them).

A dedicated honk button (!!!).

