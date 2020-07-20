F1 2020 Debuts in First on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 182 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

F1 2020 has debuted at the top spot of the charts in Switzerland in its third week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 28th week of 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in second place. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) drops two spots to take third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fourth place. FIFA 20 rounds out the top five.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 28, 2020: F1 2020 Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Last of Us Part II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Minecraft Pokemon Sword & Shield Super Mario Party The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles