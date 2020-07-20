F1 2020 Debuts in First on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 201 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

F1 2020 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Italian charts for Week 28, 2020, which ended July 12, 2020.

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition (PS4) debuted in second place. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) drops from first to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is down two spots to fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) rounds out the top five.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 28, 2020:

F1 2020 (PS4) Far Cry 3: Classic Edition (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) The Last of Us (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles