Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Announced for Switch, PS4 and PC

Publisher Koei Tecmo and Gust have announced Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. It will launch worldwide in Winter 2020. Check out the game’s teaser site.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is a direct sequel to the best-selling Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, a worldwide smash hit that has already shipped over 420,000 copies to date. In this latest entry in the Atelier series, Ryza makes her triumphant return as the protagonist, making franchise history as the first character to take on the hero role in two successive titles.

