Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase Set for July 20 - News

posted 48 minutes ago

Nintendo announced it will host the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase later today, July 20 at 7am PT / 10am ET.

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is a "series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners." Nintendo will share updates and information on a "small group of previously-announced Nintendo Switch games."

You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

On 7/20 we'll debut the first #NintendoDirect Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners. We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games. Check out the full video release at 7am PT. pic.twitter.com/GbEbxVL6fD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

