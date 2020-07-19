Ghost of Tsushima Outsells Paper Mario to Top the UK Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 728 Views
The PlayStation 4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima, has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 18, 2020. The game didn't come close to the opening of The Last of Us Part II, however, it did sell seven percent better than the launch 2019's Days Gone.
Paper Mario: The Origami King debuted in second place. However, sales were far lower than Ghost of Tsushima, which sold four times better. Launch week sales are still better than the first week of the last two Paper Mario games combined, 2016's Paper Mario: Color Splash (WiiU) and 2012's Paper Mario: Sticker Star (3DS).
Paper Mario: The Origami King did beat out 2007's Super Paper Mario, which makes it the fastest-selling Paper Mario game to date. It should be noted that Nintendo does not provide digital sales for their games.
F1 2020 after debuting in first last week falls to third place as sales dropped 59 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in fourth and The Last of Us Part II are in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:
- Ghost of Tsushima - NEW
- Paper Mario: The Origami King - NEW
- F1 2020
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft (NS)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Thanks GamesIndustry.
