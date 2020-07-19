Xbox in Japan is Working Hard to Build Relationships, Says Phil Spencer - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Xbox lineup of consoles while they have found some success in the west, have yet to grab the attention of gamers in Japan. The Xbox 360 was the most successful Xbox console in Japan and it only sold 1.66 million units in the country. The Xbox One has been a complete failure in Japan with it barely selling over 100,000 units since it launched in the country in September 2014.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Jeux Video says the Xbox team is now working hard to build up relationships with Japanese developers and is proud of the progress the team has made in the past handful o years.

"Our Xbox team in Japan is working very hard to build relationships," said Spencer. "We know players around the world are clamoring for amazing games from some of the best creators on the planet. We also know a lot of these Japanese developers.

"We want to be a platform of choice for these games. I am proud of our progress over the past 4 or 5 years. During E3, we have a strong presence of Japanese games on stage. We know that we are not a Japanese manufacturer, we know that we must work to rebuild a climate of trust with Japanese designers.

"We believe this will happen over time, and we continue to listen to what they need to reach a large audience around the world. I'm proud of what we're going to show on July 23, I appreciate our roadmap for working directly with Japanese creators to design Xbox games that you will hear about soon.

"We know it is vitally important in our strategy to ensure that we have fascinating Japanese developers, and that they know that the Xbox is a platform on which they can be successful."

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles