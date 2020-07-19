Xbox Series X and PS5 'Game File Sizes Are Going to Have to Skyrocket' With Unreal Engine 5 - News

/ 454 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Video game file sizes have been growing for the biggest of games each generation. Several AAA games in the last handful of years have even crossed 100 GB in size. With higher resolution and higher detailed textures, the next generation could see game file sizes top 200 GB in size.

Kitatus and Friends CEO and Lead Programmer Ryan Shah in an interview with Wccftech has stated that with Unreal Engine 5 the trend will continue next generation on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

"It looks absolutely fantastic," said Shah. "Especially the Nanite system for a start, I had to scoop my jaw up off the floor after that. It takes a lot of the headache out of asset creation, but at the same time, it starts to raise more concerns. And one of the examples is Call of Duty Warzone at the minute, as people are harassing Activision over the size of Call of Duty Warzone.

"And I think when we've got technologies now in the Unreal Engine 5 that allow us to use the original source meshes, with the original source textures and everything like that, the game file sizes are going to have to skyrocket which presents a unique set of challenges.

It was a very interesting presentation. What's more exciting than anything is that not all of the features, but a lot of the features are available in some form in Unreal Engine 4 as it stands. Like the particle system is already actively available to us now, even in a rough state, which has been fantastic for us, because this means when Unreal Engine 5 eventually launches, we've got the power to take what we've made now and kind of bring it up there instead of having to remake a game from scratch or make some serious porting adjustments. It will be hopefully relatively seamless to really tap the full potential."

Bigger file sizes could become an issue on the next generation consoles as the PS5 comes with a 825 GB SSD and the Xbox Series X a 1 TB SSD. Both consoles will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles