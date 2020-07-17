Check Out the PS5 DualSense Controller Hands-On Presentation - News

Geoff Keighley today held a Summer Game Fest live stream that featured the first ever hands-on look at the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

The hands-on video features a closeup look at the controller and a gameplay demo of Keighley playing Astro’s Playroom. The game comes pre-installed on every PS5 and takes multiple hours to complete. It is designed to showcase the technology in the controller.

Following a look at the controller and the gameplay demo, Keighley interviewed PlayStation’s worldwide head of marketing Eric Lempel. Lempel confirmed Sony will give consumers advanced noticed on when pre-orders will start for the PS5.

"It’s not going to happen within minutes notice," he said.

View the hands-on video below:

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

