Check Out the PS5 DualSense Controller Hands-On Presentation

Geoff Keighley today held a Summer Game Fest live stream that featured the first ever hands-on look at the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.
The hands-on video features a closeup look at the controller and a gameplay demo of Keighley playing Astro’s Playroom. The game comes pre-installed on every PS5 and takes multiple hours to complete. It is designed to showcase the technology in the controller.
Following a look at the controller and the gameplay demo, Keighley interviewed PlayStation’s worldwide head of marketing Eric Lempel. Lempel confirmed Sony will give consumers advanced noticed on when pre-orders will start for the PS5.
"It’s not going to happen within minutes notice," he said.
View the hands-on video below:
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
I didn't realize how much bigger it was than the PS4 controller. When he holds them side by side, it looks like the PS5 controller is maybe a inch taller than the PS4 controller. It even seems to be bigger than than the Xbox One controller by a little bit, and MS claimed they shrunk the Xbox Series controller a tiny bit compared to XB1. Seems like PS5 is the way to go if you have big hands.
It was a very lousy show, not that I expected anything better... at least we had gameplay for astrobot and it looks fun and full game.