GTAV Tops the Australian Charts, F1 2020 Debuts in 2nd - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken the top on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 12, 2020.

F1 2020 has debuted in second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Drops from third to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure falls three spots to round out the top five.

The Last of Us Part II after topping the charts last week, dropped down to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V F1 2020 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Mario Party Just Dance 2020 Rainbow Six Siege

