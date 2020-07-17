Paradox Interactive Acquires Iceflake Studios - News

Paradox Interactive announced it has acquired developer Iceflake Studios. The studio is known for developing Surviving the Aftermath.

Iceflake Studios is based in Finland and was founded in 2007. They have developed games for consoles, PC, mobile, and virtual reality headsets.

"When we started our discussion with Paradox, we knew that we had a very like-minded approach," Iceflake Studios co-founder and studio manager Lasse Liljedahl said. "Our collaboration with Surviving the Aftermath has been excellent and showed how similar our approach to development is.

"So when Paradox suggested that we could become part of the family, we were thrilled. It did not hurt that we were fans of Paradox games ourselves, to begin with! This new step helps us to focus on our dream of becoming one of the best developers in the game genres we love so much."

Paradox Interactive COO Charlotta Nilsson added, "The collaborative efforts we’ve shared thus far with Iceflake have given us all the confidence that this is a natural fit. Surviving the Aftermath fits the Paradox portfolio perfectly, and Iceflake has shown themselves to be the kind of partner who can help us create more titles in our core genres.

"Turning this relationship into a long-term partnership is an easy decision, and we’re eager to share more great games with our audience in the years to come."

