PS5 DualSense Controller Hands-On Live Stream Set for Tomorrow

posted 4 hours ago

Geoff Keighley announced he will be doing a Summer Game Fest live stream tomorrow, July 17 at 12pm ET / 9am ET. You can watch it live on YouTube and Twitch.

The live stream will feature a hands-on first look and play of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

This is the #PlayStation5 DualSense Controller. Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9 am PT, it's time to go hands on. Can't wait to tell you about my experience. https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/hvxTouNrc1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 16, 2020

