Xbox Games Showcase for July 23 Will Focus on Just Games, Says Aaron Greenberg

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg announced the Xbox Games Showcase for Thursday, July 23 will focus on just games. There will be no news on business or devices. The entire show will be around one hour in length and will only have games showcased.

The digital event will feature "world premieres and updated looks at some of the games we’ve already revealed," says Greenberg. "And yes, that includes your first-ever look at campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite.

"Xbox Game Studios is pushing the industry forward with a huge variety of games, all of which support services and features that put the player first, including Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery."

The Xbox Games Showcase will start at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, however, there will be a Summer Game Fest pre-show starting an hour earlier at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST with Geoff Keighley.

You will be able to watch the Xbox Games Showcaqse on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/eIPBsJtLbJ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 16, 2020

