No Man's Sky Desolation Update Out Now

Hello Games has released the Desolation update for No Man’s Sky. The update adds "procedurally-generated freighters, more story content, combat improvements, freighter customization, and more."

View the Desolation update trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Desolation update:

Desolation: Introducing Update 2.6

Scavenge and survive in the haunted wreckage of derelict freighters with the Desolation update. Introducing procedurally-generated freighters, more story content, combat improvements, freighter customization, and more!

Derelict Freighters – The remains of hastily abandoned freighters float adrift through space. Those who dare to explore these haunted corridors will find great reward—and great danger!

– The remains of hastily abandoned freighters float adrift through space. Those who dare to explore these haunted corridors will find great reward—and great danger! Procedurally Generated Interiors – Derelict freighters are procedurally generated, with no two interiors the same. The only way to learn the fate of the crew is to step through the airlock door and find out for yourself…

– Derelict freighters are procedurally generated, with no two interiors the same. The only way to learn the fate of the crew is to step through the airlock door and find out for yourself… Atmospheric Danger – Uncovering the freighters’ secrets won’t be easy, as these derelicts are full of danger. As the crews fled, systems failed: the lights are off, life support and gravity are offline, and the security AI has gone haywire…

– Uncovering the freighters’ secrets won’t be easy, as these derelicts are full of danger. As the crews fled, systems failed: the lights are off, life support and gravity are offline, and the security AI has gone haywire… Deadly Infestations – Some freighters have been infested with a sinister alien presence. Whatever you do, do not disturb the nests…

– Some freighters have been infested with a sinister alien presence. Whatever you do, do not disturb the nests… Procedural Stories – Each derelict freighter has a unique story to tell. Uncover hints about each crewmember’s fate by retrieving ship logs and personal effects, and ultimately gain access to the captain’s log for insight into the vessel’s final hours.

– Each derelict freighter has a unique story to tell. Uncover hints about each crewmember’s fate by retrieving ship logs and personal effects, and ultimately gain access to the captain’s log for insight into the vessel’s final hours. Improved Bloom Effects – A new technique for bloom lighting has been implemented, resulting in enhanced color vibrancy and a softer ambience around light sources.

– A new technique for bloom lighting has been implemented, resulting in enhanced color vibrancy and a softer ambience around light sources. Improved Lens Flare – The intensity and quality of lens flare has been revisited, and the sun is now an additional source of lens flare. Lens dust is much more evident, and the halo effect surrounding bright light sources is subtly animated.

– The intensity and quality of lens flare has been revisited, and the sun is now an additional source of lens flare. Lens dust is much more evident, and the halo effect surrounding bright light sources is subtly animated. New Lighting Effects – New volumetric light sources have been added, and the Exosuit torch beam is now textured with realistic lens artefacts, enhancing the atmosphere of derelict freighters.

– New volumetric light sources have been added, and the Exosuit torch beam is now textured with realistic lens artefacts, enhancing the atmosphere of derelict freighters. Salvage Freighter Technologies – Extract upgrades from derelict freighters and use these personalized, unique items to both upgrade your freighter and make it reflect the history of ships you’ve scavenged. As well as improvements to your capital ships’ warp drive, new fleet upgrades can be found and fitted to your freighter. These boosts will permanently improve the abilities of your frigates as they explore the universe. In addition, freighter upgrades are no longer restricted to the technology inventory, and may be installed in the general freighter inventory.

– Extract upgrades from derelict freighters and use these personalized, unique items to both upgrade your freighter and make it reflect the history of ships you’ve scavenged. As well as improvements to your capital ships’ warp drive, new fleet upgrades can be found and fitted to your freighter. These boosts will permanently improve the abilities of your frigates as they explore the universe. In addition, freighter upgrades are no longer restricted to the technology inventory, and may be installed in the general freighter inventory. Freighter Inventory Upgrades – Salvage Auto-Expanding Freighter Modules from derelicts and graft additional inventory space onto your capital ship’s cargo hold.

– Salvage Auto-Expanding Freighter Modules from derelicts and graft additional inventory space onto your capital ship’s cargo hold. Freighter Customization – Your capital ship can now be recolored from the Upgrade Control terminal on the freighter bridge.

– Your capital ship can now be recolored from the Upgrade Control terminal on the freighter bridge. Freighter Inventory Management – Freighter storage boxes can now be accessed directly from the inventory screen tabs.

– Freighter storage boxes can now be accessed directly from the inventory screen tabs. Freighter Teleporter – Teleport Modules may now be built aboard freighters, allowing direct teleportation between bases, space stations, and your capital ship.

– Teleport Modules may now be built aboard freighters, allowing direct teleportation between bases, space stations, and your capital ship. Improved Combat Mechanics – Multi-Tool weapons have been rebalanced with a focus on a faster-paced, more dynamic, and more satisfying combat experience. Sentinel health and weapons have been tweaked, and combat reinforcements now spawn in greater numbers. Weapon visuals, including crosshairs, muzzle flash, camera shake and projectile visibility have all been improved.

– Multi-Tool weapons have been rebalanced with a focus on a faster-paced, more dynamic, and more satisfying combat experience. Sentinel health and weapons have been tweaked, and combat reinforcements now spawn in greater numbers. Weapon visuals, including crosshairs, muzzle flash, camera shake and projectile visibility have all been improved. Space Encounter Guidance – Mining asteroids in space now has the chance to reveal an Anomaly Detection Beacon. These single-use devices can probe local space and detect nearby anomalous objects for investigation and potential rewards.

– Mining asteroids in space now has the chance to reveal an Anomaly Detection Beacon. These single-use devices can probe local space and detect nearby anomalous objects for investigation and potential rewards. Player Titles – Celebrate milestones and express individuality with hundreds of unique player titles.

– Celebrate milestones and express individuality with hundreds of unique player titles. New Nexus Missions – More varieties of multiplayer mission are available at the Nexus on the Space Anomaly. Group up with other Travellers to survey the life and geography of exotic planets, or assist lost souls whose starships have met an unfortunate fate.

Read the patch notes below:

Added a new category of space encounter, the Derelict Freighter. These can be landed on and explored. Derelict freighters are procedurally generated, with an infinite array of potential layouts. Derelict freighters contain large volumes of valuable salvage, as well as special new rewards. Each star system has one derelict freighter style, allowing Travellers to share the portal address of systems with particularly interesting wrecks.

Derelict freighters are home to several new hostile entities, including security turrets, aggressive drones, and a new variety of biological horror.

Derelict freighters contain procedurally generated stories, with data logs to be found and the crew’s fate to be unravelled.

New lore and story content can be found when retrieving the captain’s log.

Derelict freighters are occasionally detected by the starships’ subspace radar while using Pulse Drive. However, they can be specifically sought out by purchasing an Emergency Broadcast Receiver from the Space Station’s new Scrap Dealer.

Emergency Broadcast Receivers are expensive and may escalate in accordance with demand. Prices reset each day.

Each week, Iteration Helios offers a free Emergency Broadcast Receiver.

Derelict freighters offer many lucrative rewards: Valuable items and a large number of nanites. The opportunity to sell the data logs for nanites or standing. The ability to use the derelict freighter’s engineering system to extract a piece of the freighter’s technology to fit into your own capital ship. The ability to use the derelict freighter’s engineering system to generate new inventory slots for your capital ship. Take new expandable bulkheads to the Upgrade Station on your freighter bridge to apply them.

The Upgrade Station on the freighter bridge can be used to recolor your freighter. Unlock new available colors with nanites. Unlocked colors are permanently available and can be reapplied for free.

Storage Containers built upon a freighter base now add tabs to the freighter’s inventory page, allowing quick management of freighter inventory contents.

Fixed an issue that prevented the installation of technology within a freighter’s general inventory.

Improved the display and clarity of the stats displayed on the freighter inventory screen.

Teleporters can now be built aboard Freighter Bases. These variants do not require power. They can be used to teleport to other teleporters, or to the Space Station.

Capital ships now contribute stats to the success of fleet expeditions. Different freighters have different base levels of Fleet Coordination. This stat can be improved with new procedural technologies salvaged from derelict or abandoned freighters.

The expedition UI now shows the difference between stats contributed by the fleet and stats contributed by temporary frigate upgrades or any capital ship technologies.

Fixed an issue that could cause an expedition to be started while adding or browsing available temporary frigate upgrades.

Added hover text to all color, texture and armour style options to the buttons in the customiser, allowing players to know ahead of time what option they are selecting.

Added a new item, the Anomaly Detector, occasionally found when mining asteroids. This strange device will help locate an anomalous space object.

Added the ability to add a custom Title to your player name. Titles can be selected at the Customizer. Titles are earned for a large variety in in-game achievements.

Sentinel health has been lowered, but once alerted and hunting the player, they now spawn in larger groups.

Sentinel weapon speeds have been adjusted to improve the feel of combat.

Player projectiles and aiming have been adjusted to improve the feel of combat.

In general, player weapon reload speeds have been reduced and clip sizes increased.

The base damage of the Boltcaster has been increased.

Ricochet is no longer in the pool of procedural upgrades. Specific technologies have been added to the research tree on the Space Anomaly that will add ricochet functionality to weapons if desired.

The Boltcaster and the Scatter Blaster now fire in bursts. Holding down fire will trigger short gaps between salvos. These can be adjusted with new technologies.

Increased the speed of Boltcaster and Scatter Blaster projectiles, making it easier to hit targets.

Added tracer lines to the Boltcaster projectiles.

Increased the minimum damage of the Blaze Javelin if firing without charging.

Decreased the cooldown time for the Blaze Javelin.

Tightened the FOV while in combat.

Added custom reticles for each weapon mode.

Impact effects and targeting status is now shown on the reticle.

The Blaze Javelin charge status is now shown on the reticle.

Increased the speed of the FOV zoom when using the combat scope.

Improved the impact effects and muzzle flashes of all weapons.

Improved the camera shake and pad vibration during combat.

Improved the clarity of the incoming damage indicator on the player HUD.

Fixed an issue that caused the secondary weapon mode to be deselected when loading a save.

Added a new style of Nexus multiplayer mission focused on exploration.

Added a new style of Nexus multiplayer mission focused on rescuing stranded Travellers.

Reworked the digsite Nexus multiplayer missions to allow progress from any type of bone, rather than requiring only very rare bones.

Summoning the Space Anomaly while in Pulse Drive will now correctly disengage the Pulse Engine.

Added a new item, the Repair Kit. This can be used to repair any damaged subcomponent, in place of its required materials. The kit is consumed upon use.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when using a shop in multiplayer.

Introduced a minor optimisation to terrain generation.

Introduced a new implementation for bloom post-processing effects.

Improved lighting for bright and/or emissive props.

Improved the quality and brightness levels of lens flare effects.

Selected spotlights, such as the player torch, now make use of textured light patterns.

Selected spotlights now display volumetric properties.

When joining a multiplayer game from the frontend, if the player you are joining is on the Space Anomaly then you will spawn directly aboard the Anomaly with them.

Fixed an issue that could cause flickering text on the Galaxy Map.

Multiplayer player names are now shown when hovering over systems in the Galaxy Map.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to start in an unsafe system when starting a new game in multiplayer.

Fixed a number of network stability issues.

Fixed an issue where player marker names would clash with their interaction prompt.

Fixed a number of cases of chat message spam when entering or leaving the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause missions to find incorrect targets when undertaking multiplayer missions from the Nexus.

Fixed an issue that prevented photo missions working correctly on Xbox.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from summoning their freighter to RGB systems.

Fixed a number of issues that could occur if players deleted the Void Egg before speaking to the Living Ship for the first time.

Fixed a number of resolution scaling problems, including the discovery information popup, and damage and nearby Sentinel indicators.

The HUD now correctly shows a damage indicator when the jetpack is broken.

Fixed an issue with VR camera positioning when the player body is enabled.

Added an option for VR head bob when the player body is enabled.

Fixed an issue where VR weapon shadows would display outside of VR.

Fixed an issue that could cause a moon to be labelled ‘of an unknown planet’ even after discovery.

Fixed a number of incorrect or missing icons in the Guide.

Asteroid placement is now deterministic.

