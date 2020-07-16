Gripper is an Action RPG, Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

Developer OctoBox Interactive has announced action RPG, Gripper, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

A demo with the title Gripper: Prologue will launch for PC via Steam on August 6.

Gripper is an action RPG on wheels where you tear singing hearts of your relatives out from bosses. Dive deep into the world of machines and the story of human love, forgiveness, and betrayal.

In Gripper, androids celebrate “Burning Man” by burning humans. That’s why all inhabitants bear a physical injury of one sort or another. You and your deaf sister are no exceptions. The two of you live peacefully on a farm until someone comes and burns it down. Now, your sister is missing. All you have left is your car with a hook. The time to learn how to kill with it is running out.

Key Features

Take on the journey of a hero named None and follow the voice of his sister—a deaf singer.

Tear your enemies apart with a hook and finish them with their own weapons.

Discover and rip away the hearts of 11 colossal bosses to gain new abilities.

Explore 11 bizarre biomes which will form a vast and majestic world right in front of your eyes.

Fly through 11 nightmarish tunnels to the beat of incredible tracks by KillTheBarber!, VEiiLA, Under This, Yamila, Mezzanine, and pqQp.

Solve puzzles and decipher the codes of Garbage Collector to reconstruct the world history.

Immerse yourself into the retro-waves and tunes of mini rhythm games.

Collect all hidden statues to reveal the skeletons and tragedies of each character.

Gripper is our personal story of loss. We turned it into the game to let it go. We hope it will help you too.

