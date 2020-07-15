Gears 5 Running on Xbox Series X Footage to be Released July 16 - News

/ 390 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer The Coalition is holding an Inside Unreal live stream on Thursday, July 16 at 2pm ET on Twitch.

The live stream will feature footage of Gears 5 running on the Xbox Series X and Gears Tactics on PC. The Coalition will revisit "some of their tech from Gears 5 like Facial Animation systems, Dynamic Character Rigs, Lighting, Cover System and Streaming/level setup." The developer will also be answering questions from fans.

Here is a list of who will be at the live stream:

Mike Rayner: Studio Technical Director, The Coalition

Colin Penty - Studio Technical Art Director, The Coalition

David Coleman - Technical Art Director, The Coalition

Nick Christiani - Lead Level Designer, The Coalition

Victor Brodin - Community Manager

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles