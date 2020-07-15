Dirt 5 Features Trailer Showcases Three Locations and More - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Codemasters has released a new trailer for Dirt 5 that showcases a variety of features in the racing game. There are a total of 10 brand new locations in the game, with three of them showcased in the trailer.

It was also confirmed that the PlayStation 4 version of the game will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version. This was already confirmed for the Xbox One version getting a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version.

View the features trailer below:

Read an overview of the trailer via the PlayStation Blog below:

Tear Up Brand New Global Locations

DIRT 5’s action takes place across 10 brand new locations, built from the ground up and designed for all manner of epic racing. In the trailer, we focus on three locations:

Morocco – a rocky and dusty setting for some extreme and challenging races, where you’ll speed through barren open land and wind through villages.

– a rocky and dusty setting for some extreme and challenging races, where you’ll speed through barren open land and wind through villages.

Brazil – exotic and full of surprises, you’ll find lush forest routes, tight routes through favelas and much more, all under the shadow of the iconic Christ the Redeemer.

– exotic and full of surprises, you’ll find lush forest routes, tight routes through favelas and much more, all under the shadow of the iconic Christ the Redeemer.

Arizona – between the iconic buttes, turn canyons and crevasses into racetracks, and find a purpose-build oval for some insane Sprint events.

Nepal, Roosevelt Island, Norway, China, Greece, Italy and South Africa are the seven other brand new locations, all hosting multiple events, all with their own bold design and colour palette. Combine all this with DIRT 5’s dynamic extreme weather, with blizzards, sandstorms, lightning strikes and more transforming any race, and you’ve got a tantalising world tour of extreme racing waiting for you. Time to clock up those air miles….

New Driving Experiences

Variety is something we’ve focused on for DIRT 5, and we wanted to make sure that comes across in the new trailer with an array of vehicles and classes. No Dirt game would be complete without some iconic rally and rallycross from the likes of Subaru, Mitsubishi and Ford, which are dotted throughout the video. We love ‘em. On top of that, though, we rolled in some machines you’ve never been behind the wheel of before…

Overcome all obstacles in our huge Rock Bouncer and Formula Off-Road classes. Feel the raw power of the Super Lites—off-road buggies with mad power and no excess weight. On the other end of the scale (literally), climb into racing trucks and converted SUVs to plough through the opposition. All sporting the ‘easy to learn, hard to master’ feel and handling that the Codemasters team is known for, you’ll have a blast getting to know these machines in our events.

Off-Road Racing Variety

DIRT 5 is designed to be your one-stop shop for any kind of off-road racing experience you desire. The locations and car classes reflect that, but so do the event types we’re bringing you—an amplified mix of classic races, new events, and some returning favorites.

In the features trailer we show plenty of these, including Ultra Cross and Landrush; circuit-based races for some exhilarating pack racing. There’s also point-to-point racing in Rally Raid events, then the likes of Stampede and Path Finder challenge you to overcome boulders, huge hill climbs and serious obstacles.

The trailer ends by revealing the return of a DIRT staple: Gymkhana! To the uninitiated, these are timed events where you’re dropped into an arena full of jumps, drift zones, donut spots and other spots for automotive antics. Pull off tricks in these zones and string them together to push up your overall score within the time limit, with the highest score winning the event. We’re over the moon to bring Gymkhana back to the series, with a fresh Dirt 5 twist.

Be Part of the Vibe

These locations, cars and events shape the action inDIRT 5, whether you’re engrossed in our Career mode story starring Troy Baker and Nolan North, playing other offline modes with split-screen available up to four players, or heading online to throw down against the world in races and more innovative events that we’ll reveal in September.

Here is an overview the game:

DIRT 5 is the boldest off-road racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail on routes across the world, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with a roster of cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. With a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more new features, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing.

Key Features

Let Loose – Whilst respecting the heritage and retaining the DNA of the franchise, DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DIRT—bolder and braver than ever before. New features, new innovations and a fresh approach make DIRT 5 a hub of off-road racing, style and culture, where you can constantly create highlight-reel moments.

– Whilst respecting the heritage and retaining the DNA of the franchise, DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DIRT—bolder and braver than ever before. New features, new innovations and a fresh approach make DIRT 5 a hub of off-road racing, style and culture, where you can constantly create highlight-reel moments. Blaze a Trail Across the Globe – Take a trip around the world to and race on over 70+ unique routes across 10 different global locations in stunning, dynamic environments. From racing on the frozen East River in New York, to under the Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, to shining by the Northern Lights at Norway, take on opponents, the terrain and extreme, everchanging conditions.

– Take a trip around the world to and race on over 70+ unique routes across 10 different global locations in stunning, dynamic environments. From racing on the frozen East River in New York, to under the Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, to shining by the Northern Lights at Norway, take on opponents, the terrain and extreme, everchanging conditions. Push The Limits with Incredible Cars – Get behind the wheel of an eclectic and exciting roster of cars. Conquer the toughest of terrain with boulder-beating machines, take iconic rally cars to new locations, or feel the power of 900bhp sprint cars. Rallycross, GT, trophy trucks, buggies muscle cars complete the ultimate off-road garage.

– Get behind the wheel of an eclectic and exciting roster of cars. Conquer the toughest of terrain with boulder-beating machines, take iconic rally cars to new locations, or feel the power of 900bhp sprint cars. Rallycross, GT, trophy trucks, buggies muscle cars complete the ultimate off-road garage. Own the Spotlight in a Star-Studded Career – World-renowned voice talents Troy Baker and Nolan North head up the cast of DIRT 5’s story-driven Career mode. Under the tutelage of an icon, all eyes are on you to become the new star of an amplified world of off-road racing. Earn sponsorships and unique rewards, conquer all locations, and take on a fierce rival in our biggest ever Career.

– World-renowned voice talents Troy Baker and Nolan North head up the cast of DIRT 5’s story-driven Career mode. Under the tutelage of an icon, all eyes are on you to become the new star of an amplified world of off-road racing. Earn sponsorships and unique rewards, conquer all locations, and take on a fierce rival in our biggest ever Career. Compete or Co-Operate in Off-Road Action – Local split-screen up to four players on offline modes, including Career, makes DIRT 5 the perfect couch multiplayer racing game as you battle for position with your friends. Online, throw down in curated race playlists for up to 12 players and compete in innovative objective-based modes.

– Local split-screen up to four players on offline modes, including Career, makes DIRT 5 the perfect couch multiplayer racing game as you battle for position with your friends. Online, throw down in curated race playlists for up to 12 players and compete in innovative objective-based modes. Create and Capture with New Features – Capture your biggest jumps and best moves with a detailed Photo Mode, and show your creative flair with DIRT’s deepest-ever livery editor for all cars. Plus, more brand new features that allow all players to create and play in DIRT like never before.

Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on October 9. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version release dates will be announced later.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles