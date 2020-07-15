Vampires Fall: Origins is an Open-World Turn-Based RPG, Launches for Switch and Xbox One This Fall - News

Developer Early Morning Studio announced the 2D open-world tactical turn-based RPG, Vampire’s Fall: Origins, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One this fall. The game is out now for PC via Steam, iOS and Android.

"Vampire’s Fall: Origins is our tribute to classic RPGs," said Early Morning Studio’s Emir Kuljanin. "After receiving very positive feedback from our mobile and PC players, we are excited to announce Vampire’s Fall: Origins‘ upcoming release on consoles so that more people can enjoy our dark fantasy vampire-themed RPG born out of love for old-school gaming."

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Vampire’s Fall: Origins is a 2D open-world RPG featuring tactical turn-based combat set in a medieval fantasy world. After the malevolent Witchmaster destroys the Vamp’Ire village, players wake up as a newly born vampire with a mission to get revenge and halt the dark magic conjurings of the evil foe. The lone hero wanders the vast open world, takes on quests, and encounters a variety of NPCs, engaging in entertaining dialogues and snarky comments, that add tasteful lightheartedness to an otherwise gritty atmosphere.

Whether choosing to be on a righteous path or venture with deceit, players face countless enemies and level up their character by unlocking skills and abilities, as well as upgrading gear. With more than 50 hours of gameplay, over 250 pieces of weapons and armor, and rich character customization, Vampire’s Fall: Origins puts a modern vampire-themed twist on the classic RPGs of yesteryear.

Key Features:

Massive open world with 50-plus hours of playtime.

Immersive stories and dialogue choices.

Tactical turn-based combat.

Fully customizable characters.

60-plus skills and abilities to shape your character.

Choose your bloodline: Nosferatu, Ranjeni, Magistrav or Equides.

Over 250 graphically unique weapons and armor.

