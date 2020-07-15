Sony to Produce Up to 10 Million PS5 Consoles by End of 2020, Says Sources - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 731 Views
Earlier this year it was reported Sony was looking to ship between five and six million PlayStation 5 consoles from launch this Holiday season to March 2021. However, a new report from Bloomberg says Sony has significantly upped their production orders.
Sony is now looking to produce and ship up to 10 million PS5 consoles by the end of 2020. The increased production is due to a surge in demand for video games brought on by the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
A second report by Nikkei says Sony is looking to increase the output of the PS5 by as much as 50 percent with production orders for the console now at around nine million units. This is according to sources familiar with the matter.
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. An exact release date and launch price have not been announced. However, we do know it will come in two variants, one with a 4K Blu-Ray disc drive and one with no disc drive, called the Digital Edition.
10 Comments
That sounds somewhat unlikely to me. We had rumors that Sony was a month late on starting production compared to PS4 in 2013. I could see maybe 6m ready by the end of the year if they push, 1.5m more than PS4, but 10m? I'll be shocked.
Is there reason to believe those first rumours over this? Nikkei are pretty reliable
I seem to recall the source that said PS5 production wouldn't being until early-mid July was a pretty reliable source as well. PS4 entered production early June in 2013 by comparison, while Xbox reportedly began production on XSX in May this year.
If true the key thing is that this is their target. Whether they hit or not, isnt so important imo
According to the article Sony expects to manufacture 5 million units by the end of September and another 5 million units between October and December 2020.
So did they mean end of fiscal year? Because increasing from 6m shipped by March 2021 to 10m shipped by December 2020 sounds completely stupid. PS4 shipped 4.5m by end of year and 7.5m by end of March. I expect PS5 shipments to be similar.
COVID-19 boost and an extremely affordable price range are the two reasons I can think of as to why Sony is aiming for such a high number.
If they intend to sell more than 6 million units this year I doubt the price would be anything above 500$. But I don't know. Seems a bit much. Maybe 10 million this fiscal year?
So 10M PS5 units by the new year means... PS5 = Extremely Affordable?
I think it definitely implies nothing more than 499, but 10m shipped is not 10m sold. They could plan to sell 6m holiday, then the remaining 4 up until april 2021
