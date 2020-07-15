Sony to Produce Up to 10 Million PS5 Consoles by End of 2020, Says Sources - News

Earlier this year it was reported Sony was looking to ship between five and six million PlayStation 5 consoles from launch this Holiday season to March 2021. However, a new report from Bloomberg says Sony has significantly upped their production orders.

Sony is now looking to produce and ship up to 10 million PS5 consoles by the end of 2020. The increased production is due to a surge in demand for video games brought on by the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A second report by Nikkei says Sony is looking to increase the output of the PS5 by as much as 50 percent with production orders for the console now at around nine million units. This is according to sources familiar with the matter.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. An exact release date and launch price have not been announced. However, we do know it will come in two variants, one with a 4K Blu-Ray disc drive and one with no disc drive, called the Digital Edition.

Thanks Gematsu.

