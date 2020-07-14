Netflix Announces Dragon's Dogma Anime Series - News

Netflix has announced an original anime series based Capcom's action fantasy RPG, Dragon's Dogma. It will release on September 17.

The description for the anime series read, "Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity."

No other information on the series was revealed.

Only the Arisen can face the Dragon and defeat the apocalypse. Here's your first look at the anime series adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy classic Dragon's Dogma, arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/UxJMcUrsdp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 14, 2020

