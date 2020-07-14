PUBG Sales Top 70 Million Units - Sales

/ 427 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

PUBG Corporation announced the online multiplayer battle royale game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has now sold over 70 million units worldwide across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The last official sales figures from PUBG Corporation was in June 2018, when it had sold 50 million units worldwide.

PUBG originally launched on PC via Steam Early access in March 2017 with a full release in December 2017. It would later in December 2017 for the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview and fully release for the console in September 2018. In December 2018, the game was ported to the PS4.

The battle royale game is also available through Xbox Game Pass and was given away to those who signed up for Google Stadia Pro.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles