Hitman 1, 2 and 3 Coming to Google Stadia - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Io Interactive announced Hitman and Hitman 2 are coming to Google Stadia in September. Hitman III will launch in January 2021, alongside the previously announced Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam versions of the game.

Hitman will be available for free for Stadia Pro members.

Here is an overview of the game:

All three Hitman titles within the World of Assassination trilogy are coming to Stadia, including Hitman III, the dramatic conclusion which takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47, the ruthless professional assassin, returns for the most important contracts of his entire career.

