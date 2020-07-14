Nintendo Switch Firmware Update 10.1.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released the Nintendo Switch firmware update 10.1.0 for the console. It is a small update that only lists one change, "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

The update is live for everyone to download, which also provides an update for the Switch Pro controller. However, there are no patch notes on the controller update.

Nintendo Switch Firmware Update 10.1.0 Patch Notes:

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Nintendo will release Paper Mario: The Origami King will launch for the Nintendo Switch this Friday, July 17.

