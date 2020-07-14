This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold - Assassins Creed, Kingdom Hearts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 360 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, July 21 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|101 Ways To Die
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|11-11 Memories Retold
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion and DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Aery – Little Bird Adventure
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Agony
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Assetto Corsa
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Aven Colony
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|BATTLESHIP
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Ben 10
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Ben 10 and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Black Desert – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 55%
|Double Discount Sale
|Black Desert – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Black Paradox
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Blackguards 2
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Blasphemous
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
|Xbox Game Pass
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Boggle
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Bombslinger
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Castaway Paradise
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Citadel: Forged With Fire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Citizens of Space
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Claire: Extended Cut
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Control
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Creature in the Well
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Crimsonland
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cryogear
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|DAKAR 18
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|DCL-The Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Destiny 2: Forsaken
|Add-On
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
|Add-On
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition
|Add-On
|17% / 33%
|Double Discount Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Double Cross
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 85%
|Double Discount Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 85%
|Double Discount Sale
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Drawful 2
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Dreamworks Dragons Dawn of New Riders and Crayola Scoot
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Elea – Episode 1
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Everspace
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|F1 2019
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Fallout 76
|Xbox Game Pass
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content Bundle
|Add-On
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|FAR CRY 4 Overrun
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 4 Valley Of The Yetis
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Care Package
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness
|Add-On
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars
|Add-On
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – XL
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn – Hurk Legacy Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn – Knight Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn – Retro Weapon Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn – Unicorn Trike
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Primal Wenja Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party Game
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Final Fantasy IX
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Final Fantasy VII
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES
|Xbox Game Pass
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
|Xbox Game Pass
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Flailing Limbs Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Get Even
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 35%
|Double Discount Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 55%
|Double Discount Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|17% / 35%
|Double Discount Sale
|Gravel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Gravel Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|GRID
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|GRID Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|How To Survive 2
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|Hue
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|Xbox Game Pass
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Xbox Game Pass
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 67%
|Double Discount Sale
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX –
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|L.A. Noire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|Livelock
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Mable & The Wood
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Manual Samuel
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Sigma
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Stone Seekers Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Venom
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Winter Soldier
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite World Warriors Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Avenging Army Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black Panther
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black Widow
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Monster Hunter
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Mystic Masters Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG
|Mega Man 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Monopoly Plus
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 2
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 4
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Hunter: World
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MotoGP 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|MX Nitro: Unleashed
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|MX vs ATV All Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|My Time at Portia
|Xbox Game Pass
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 All-Star Pack – 16,000 VC
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|NBA 2K20
|Xbox Game Pass
|33% / 67%
|Double Discount Sale
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|One Piece World Seeker
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 85%
|Double Discount Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 85%
|Double Discount Sale
|Onimusha: Warlords
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Overcooked! 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DWG
|Paw Patrol: On a Roll and Crayola Scoot
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Pawarumi
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Planet Alpha
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Puyo Puyo Champions
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Quiplash
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Raccoon City Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|RAD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Rad Rodgers
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|25% / 55%
|Double Discount Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|DWG
|Resident Evil
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Chris Model”
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Jill Model”
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Risk
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|33% / 67%
|Double Discount Sale
|Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Romancing SaGa 2
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Romancing SaGa 3
|Xbox One Game
|10% / 33%
|Double Discount Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Seasons after Fall
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Sephirothic Stories
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Shadows: Awakening
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Sheltered
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Shining Resonance Refrain
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|17% / 35%
|Double Discount Sale
|Siegecraft Commander
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sine Mora EX
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Snake Pass
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|STEEP
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|STEEP and The Crew
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|STEEP Road to the Olympics
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|STEEP Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|STEEP X Games Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Strider
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|Super Toy Cars 2
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Surviving Mars
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|Tembo The Badass Elephant
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|The Crew
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|60%
|DWG
|The Crew and Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Dwarves
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox One Game
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 45%
|Double Discount Sale
|The Outer Worlds
|Xbox Game Pass
|17% / 35%
|Double Discount Sale
|Thomas Was Alone
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 85%
|Double Discount Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|Tropico 6
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!
|Xbox One Game
|20% / 40%
|Double Discount Sale
|Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Virginia
|Xbox One Game
|40% / 80%
|Double Discount Sale
|Vostok Inc.
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Watch Dogs 2
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Watch_Dogs
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|Watch_Dogs Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|WATCH_DOGS Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Ubisoft Forward Sale
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Xbox Game Pass
|30% / 60%
|Double Discount Sale
|WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|XCOM 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35% / 75%
|Double Discount Sale
|Yoku’s Island Express
|Xbox Game Pass
|35% / 70%
|Double Discount Sale
|Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25% / 50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Zenith
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Age of Booty
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Asura’s Wrath
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Crystal Defenders
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Dark Void
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Flock!
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet Lost Colonies
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MEGA MAN 10
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MEGA MAN 9
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Street Fighter IV
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Double Agent (Xbox 360)
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
