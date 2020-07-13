PS5 Pre-Order Pages Are Now Up on Amazon Australia - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last month held the PlayStation 5 reveal digital, however, they did not announce the price or release date of the console. The company mainly focused on games for the console and unveiling what it looks like.

Pre-order pages for the PS5, games and accessories on Amazon Australia have been spotted on Reddit.

Hardware and Accessories:

Games:

