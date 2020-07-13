F1 2020 Races Past The Last of Us Part II to Top the UK Charts - Sales

F1 2020 has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 11, 2020. The annual racing franchise had its best launch since 2017, with retail sales up 22 percent compared to last year's release.

This does mean that after three weeks at the top, The Last of Us Part II falls two spots to third place. Sales for the game dropped 48 percent week-on-week. This also means Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up the charts from 11th to fourth after sales jumped 50 percent. The game tends to perform better when the Nintendo Switch has better stock.

Marvel's Iron Man VR in its second week dropped from second to ninth place as sales fell 75 percent week-on-week. It is still tracking ahead of 2019's PlayStation VR game, Blood & Truth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

F1 2020 Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Last of Us Part II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 Marvel's Iron Man VR Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

