The Last of Us Part II Remains at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has remained in first place for another week on the French charts in week 27, 2020, according to SELL.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) and 51 Worldwide Games (NS) trade places and are in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 The Last of Us Part II Grand Theft Auto V Final Fantasy VII Remake Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Red Dead Redemption 2 The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

