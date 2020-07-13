Microsoft Flight Simulator Launches Next Month for PC - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio announced Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch for PC via the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass on August 18. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox.

View the pre-order launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of each edition of the game:

Standard ($59.99)

Includes the base game.

Deluxe ($89.99)

The Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator plus five additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and five additional handcrafted international airports.

Additional aircraft:

Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI

Diamond Aircraft DV20

Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58

Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat

Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Additional airports:

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)

Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

O’Hare International Airport (USA)

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (Spain)

Premium Deluxe ($119.99)

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator plus 10 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 10 additional handcrafted international airports.

Additional aircraft:

Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI

Diamond Aircraft DV20

Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58

Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat

Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Cirrus Aircraft SR22

Pipistrel Virus SW 121

Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude

Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra

Additional airports:

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)

Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

O’Hare International Airport (USA)

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (Spain)

Denver International Airport (USA)

Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates)

Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom)

San Francisco International Airport (USA)

Here is an overview of the game:

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is specifically designed to celebrate flight simulation fans through a focus on the authenticity of flying and visually stunning environments. By revamping our tech, working in close collaboration with the community and pursuing the best partnerships across the industry, we intend to deliver the best-in-class flight simulation experience.

Key Features:

The world at your fingertips. Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Explore the world. Travel the world in amazing detail with over 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more.

Travel the world in amazing detail with over 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. Earn Your Wings. Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists.

Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists. Test Your Skill. Fly day or night with live real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lighting.

