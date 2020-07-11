Devolverland Expo is a First-Person Marketing Simulator, Out Now on Steam for Free - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have announced free-to-play "first-person marketing simulator," Devolverland Expo. It is available now for PC via Steam.

The game is "set within an abandoned convention center after the annual Devolver Digital game expo was mysteriously canceled."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is a quick overview of it:

Devolverland Expo is a first-person 'marketing simulator' set within an abandoned convention center after the annual Devolver Digital game expo was mysteriously canceled. Break into the convention center and avoid the advanced security systems to watch and retrieve all the trailers, gameplay demo videos, and other secrets lost in the expo's cancellation.

