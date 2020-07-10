Banner of the Maid Launches August 12 for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher CE-Asia and developer Azure Flame Studio announced the turn-based strategy RPG, Banner of the Maid, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 12 for $16.99 / €16.99. The game is out now for PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Banner of the Maid was released to great success in China in May 2019 and arrived at the Western markets fully localized to English in February 2020. Set in an alternate French Revolution with fantasy elements, Banner of the Maid is a strategy roleplaying-game with deep and challenging gameplay, a complex story full of rich characters and epic moments, and an astounding anime art style. You play as the young officer Pauline Bonaparte, leading your troops to victory in turn-based dynamic battles – but also taking part in the complex political landscape of Paris, full of intrigues and conspiracies. But Pauline is more than just a brilliant officer – she is also a Maid, one of the fabled women with mysterious powers capable of turning the tide of a battle… A deep epic story full of twists, glory, and fantasy where the destiny of the Revolution lays in your hands.

Widely applauded as one of the best games in the genre of the year, with an approval rate of 89 percent on Steam, in Banner of the Maid, you will command the most iconic troops from the Revolution era in deep-turn based strategy combats with dynamic environments—more than 30 different terrains, including cities, plains, snowy mountains, etc. with environmental changes like snow or fog which will force you to be constantly on your toes, adapting your strategy to every situation. Your generals, over 30 fascinating characters including historical figures like Desaix, Murat and Lannes among others, will all have different backgrounds and skills that can be trained and improved with experience– but you will have to talk to them to discover their stories, gain their trust and understand their hearts if you want them to reach their true potential. You will also take part in challenges and quests to gain political favor, funds to improve your weaponry and supplies – but be careful, for your actions may tip the balance of power in Paris…

Key Features:

Live an epic story of war and politics in an alternate French Revolution

Fight iconic turn-based battles in more than 30 different dynamic environments

Take part of the political vortex of Paris in a thrilling history of intrigues and glory

Complete quests and challenges to establish political connections, gain funds and secure supplies

Train your generals to improve their abilities. More than 30 characters with different backgrounds and skills are available for you to command!

Talk to your allies to win their trust and understand their hearts, and you will be unstoppable in battle!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles