The Last of Us Part II Remains in First on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 5, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V remains to second place, while The Sims 4 bundle: The Sims 4 + Cats & Dogs has entered the charts in third place. EA Sports UFC 3 fights its way up from ninth to fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Last of Us Part II Grand Theft Auto V The Sims 4 bundle: The Sims 4 + Cats & Dogs EA Sports UFC 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Assassin's Creed Odyssey Rainbow Six Siege Animal Crossing: New Horizons

